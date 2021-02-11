Registrations Open for Pokémon Sword and Shield Global Challenge Winter

Pokémon Sword and Shield competition is about to heat up during winter with a global challenge. It’s been a mainstay of the Pokémon series ever since online battling started and often it earns you Championship Points but not this round. Instead, you can receive 50 Battle Points and enjoy some friendly competition.

This global challenge will take place in singles format. Normally, you can’t use a legendary Pokémon but this time you can choose from one of the following to include on the team: Mewtwo, Lugia, Ho-Oh, Kyogre, Groudon, Rayquaza, Dialga, Palkia, Giratina, Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem, Xerneas, Yveltal, Zygarde, Cosmog, Cosmoem, Solgaleo, Lunala, Necrozma, Zacian, Zamazenta, Eternatus, or Calyrex. It will be a great opportunity to hone your skills against other trainers.

Registrations are open until February 25, at 3:59 p.m. PST. The actual competition lasts from February 25 until 28. For a full list of rules and details visit the official website.