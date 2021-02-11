Rocket League Gets Ford Tough

Do you love Rocket League, but find yourself wishing you had a Ford truck to smack a ball around with? Friend, have we got news for you! Psyonix and Ford today announced they’re partnering up for the Ford F-150 RLE (Rocket League Edition) bundle is coming February 20 everywhere fine Rocket Leagues are (digitally) sold. The bundle will be available, as its own tab, in the Item Shop until February 28.

With the bundle, you get the truck itself, two sets of special wheels (standard and Special Edition), an F-150 RLE Boost and Engine Audio, as well as a branded Player Banner and Chairman Decal.

Starting February 24, Rocket League players can participate in the Ford + Rocket League Freestyle Invitational, which promises to showcase the best of the best when it comes to the game’s freestylers. After the conclusion of the event on the 28th, the RLCS X North American Major Grand Finals will be hosted live on Twitch. More info about the Ford partnership is forthcoming.