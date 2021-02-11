Six Days in Fallujah Reemerges a Decade Later for a 2021 Release on Consoles, PC

Publisher Victura and developer Highwire Games today announced Six Days in Fallujah, resurrecting a project long thought dead.

Originally announced in 2009 by developer Atomic Games, Six Days in Fallujah was a first-person tactical military shooter based on the true Second Battle for Fallujah in 2004. The title was abandoned by original publisher Konami following controversy over the subject matter. Now, the game is back with a new publisher and developer made up of many of core leadership team behind the Halo and Destiny franchises (Jaime Griesemer, Marty O’Donnel).

Six Days in Fallujah follows the events of the Second Battle for Fallujah, which saw Al Qaeda seize control of one of Iraq’s major cities in 2004. Publisher Victura, which was founded by former Atomic Games CEO Peter Tamte, has worked with frontline Marines and Soldiers who fought in the battle to build an authentic experience. The team has spent more than three years building the technology and game mechanics with the aim of being the most authentic military shooter to date and to tell this story with integrity it deserves.

“It’s hard to understand what combat is actually like through fake people doing fake things in fake places,” says Peter Tamte, CEO of Victura. “This generation showed sacrifice and courage in Iraq as remarkable as any in history. And now they’re offering the rest of us a new way to understand one of the most important events of our century. It’s time to challenge outdated stereotypes about what video games can be.”

Six Days in Fallujah launches sometime in 2021 on consoles and PC. More details about the game and its release will arrive in the coming weeks.