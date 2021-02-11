The Entire Kingdom Hearts Saga Coming to PC via Epic Games Store

Square Enix and Epic Games today announced that the Kingdom Hearts franchise is coming to PC via the Epic Games Store.

For as long as it has existed, Kingdom Hearts has been a console and handheld franchise. All main entries have either appeared on a console (I, II, and III) or a handheld (Birth By Sleep and Dream Drop Distance). However, the franchise has never seen a release on PC. Thankfully, Square Enix is finally ready to correct that oversight.

Kingdom Hearts is coming to PC via the Epic Games Store. All entries will be available March 30, but can be pre-ordered now. Unfortunately, there’s no all-in-one package like on PS4, and, despite being a few years old, all entries are still very pricey. Here’s every Kingdom Hearts item coming to the Epic Games Store:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix ($49.99)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue ($59.99)

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind ($59.99)

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory ($59.99)

You can nab these games on Epic Games Store for PC on March 30. They’re all currently available on PS4 and Xbox One. Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is also available on Switch.