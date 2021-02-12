Buildings Have Feelings Too Finally Builds Towards Release

Good urban planning is generally about people, but as it turns out there are more things to take into consideration than the humans in an area. The houses, tenements, factories and shops of Buildings Have Feelings Too all know what they need to thrive, and if their needs are taken care of then the people using them will be just fine. This is much easier when the buildings have legs and can wander to a better spot, creating a street with a logical flow to its housing, entertainment and industry districts.

For a more detailed overview of Buildings Have Feelings Too check out this preview from way back in 2019, but the short version is you’re not building a town from an overhead view, but rather a side-view street. Setting up effective shops and industry requires happy buildings, which lead to better and more specialized residents such as a baker to run the bakery. Placement is crucial, seeing as a factory beside an apartment building is a bad idea all around, and a good street will have a nice flow as buildings slowly find their best place to be. In the meantime the years are rolling by, with old industries dying out and new ones taking their place, and the overall look of the town becomes a combination of classic brick and shiny modern towers.



Buildings Have Feelings Too has a March release window on PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One for the digital edition, with physical following behind for Switch and PS4. That physical edition will come not only in the standard disc/cart-in-a-case but also as a nice Signature Edition, complete with pins, postcards and soundtrack. Pre-orders for those have gone live this morning, available here, but for now there’s a brand-new trailer to show off what happens when buildings have places they need to be.