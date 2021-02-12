Evenicle 2 Not Coming to Steam After All

Last year, visual novel developer and publisher Alicesoft announced they would be bringing Evenicle 2 to Steam themselves. In the past, they’d worked with MangaGamer and would continue to release Rance games through that publisher.

No matter which method they choose, it seems that the greatest barrier remains to be the Steam platform. Although the first Evenicle game as well as a demo for Evenicle 2 are both on Steam, the sequel has been barred from release by Valve in its current state. This was done due to sexual content, as noted by Alicesoft. Those who monitor Steam releases know that there are still many highly sexualized games releasing on Steam all the time but only certain ones trigger the platform’s ire.

Alicesoft is still committed to bringing the full version of Evenicle 2 to PC in English. However they will now be seeking out alternative storefronts.