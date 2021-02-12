Intellivision Collection Cart Coming to Evercade

Evercade just keeps revealing new and exciting cartridges as part of their 2021 release schedule. The latest is the Intellivision Collection 1 cart which comes packed with twelve titles.

So far only a few titles have been revealed – Astrosmash, Frog Bog and Night Stalker. The games are being adapted for Evercade’s control scheme. As should be clear by the title being numbered, there are also plans to keep releasing Intellivision carts in the future.

Intellivision Collection 1 is anticipated to arrive in Fall 2021 exclusively on Evercade.