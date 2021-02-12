You Might as Well Download OnlyCans

OnlyCans: Thirst Date, Hot & Steamy Edition (which is just… what a title, right?) is officially available for Windows PCs via Steam. Per the OnlyCans Twitter account, this edition of the game has more cans, deeper lore, hotter graphics and harder gameplay! Harder than what? Who can say – there is no apparent prequel, so one can only assume it is just relative to gaming in general. Developer OxyOxspring promises “Unnecessarily High Quality Cans,” as well as tasteful canned drink erotica, corporate drama and family tragedy. They also tout one-handed gameplay — I have no idea what this could be implying, if anything, of course.

Gameplay involves timed mouse clicks, as you photograph a detailed, evidently-sentient can, which gyrates around in mid-air, making uncanny sounds everytime you get it right. The timed clicks get closer together until, finally, the tab is pulled and the contents of the can spew forth like a pressurized canned soda. As you progress through the game, cans with different outfits show up, with different voice actors — both men and women — vocalize the cans’ approval of your efforts. Also, body horror, apparently.

The game, obviously, is not for kids. If you are squeamish about erotic sounds and suggestive imagery, it’s not recommended. For the rest of you: the game is free on Steam, so you probably should just download it, show it to your friends, DON’T show it to your grandma, and then let it fester in your library for the rest of time.

Here’s the trailer. Don’t watch it at work.