NieR Replicant Remake gets First English Voice Acting Gameplay

Fans of the original NieR Gestalt released so many years ago in the west have been eagerly waiting to see more gameplay, especially that with English voice acting. Although Replicant replaces the original Nier western fans were mostly keen on with his younger incarnate, the rest of the characters remain the same which had fans wanting to hear everyone’s voices that had grown so iconic over time. Now the first official English gameplay is here, and fans aren’t likely to be disappointed with what’s been whipped together.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… launches on April 23. Check out the brand new gameplay below: