Playtonic Games Establishes Publishing Label Playtonic Friends

UK-based developer Playtonic Games — whose two entries in the Yooka-Laylee series, have become well known to any fan of platformers, 2D and 3D alike — have today announced they are to enter into the publishing sphere with the studio’s new label, Playtonic Friends. In fact Playtonic already have three studios as part of their new portfolio. Awe Interactive, whose debut title BPM: Bullets Per Minute, released last September; New York-based Fabraz who released Slime-san back in 2017 and are about to release their new game Demon Turf fairly soon; lastly there’s Okidokico, creators of the OK Golf series, with studios based in Montreal, Geneva and Tokyo.

Playtonic stopped short of saying what kind of projects these studios have in store in regards to their new relationship with the publisher, though promised more would be revealed fairly soon. What’s more, Playtonic themselves have confirmed that they too have a new project in the works. Playtonic’s last game, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, released back in October 2019 and is available across PS4, Xbox One, Switch & PC.