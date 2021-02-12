Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is Meow Available

It’s here! Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury became available for actual purchase late last night, giving players the chance to take on the giga version of Bowser from Super Mario Sunshine once more, this time with Bowser Jr. serving as Mario’s unlikely ally. It will be interesting to see how this partnership shakes out in the game, as players may recall Bowser Jr’s vow to battle Mario once more at the end of the GameCube classic.

This continues a series of ongoing Nintendo merchandise and game releases centered around the 35th (!) anniversary of the Super Mario Bros. games, which began life in 1985 with the NES classic, Super Mario Bros.

“With the launch of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, we hope February is a delightful month for players everywhere as the Nintendo Switch library – and Mario himself! – continues to grow,” said Nintendo of America’s Nick Chavez, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing,“The addition of Bowser’s Fury will give this experience a long tail for players who want to continue their Giga-sized explorations with Mario and his rambunctious catalogue of friends and foes.”

In Bowsler’s fury, it’s not just Bowser who grows to such gargantuan proportions – Mario, too, can become Giga Cat Mario, who bears a striking resemblance to the Super Saiyans of the Dragonball series. Of course, what first-party Nintendo game is complete without accompanying amiibo? This release sees a simultaneous re-release of the Bowser and Bowser Jr. amiibos, which have special attributes in Bowser’s Fury — the Bowser Jr. amiibo, for example, sets of a shockwave attack, while the Bowser amiibo summons the giant Fury Bowser, in case you’re feeling impatient. Additionally, new amiibos will be released for Cat Mario and Cat Peach, which give you the invincible White Cat form and helpful, randomly-appearing power-ups, respectively.

As with the original Super Mario 3D World for the Wii U, players can look forward to more playable characters, including Mario, Peach, Luigi and Toad. Online multiplayer debuts here, a boon in a time when players are less likely to be engaging in couch co-op. So far, reviews are lauding the game’s other improvements — gameplay has been notably sped up and improvements to the camera system address the complaints many had regarding multiplayer in the original 2013 release.

The release of this game now means that every single game in the Super Mario Bros mainline series — not counting the portable games — is now available on the Switch, in one form or another, with the questionable exception of one of the series’ finest, Super Mario Galaxy 2.

Also out today, the Nintendo Switch Mario Red Blue Edition is available at select retailers at the standard $299.99 for which other editions retail. This version of the system comes with a special exclusive Mario-themed carrying case, with the system, dock and controllers following a red-and-blue theme.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is available on the Nintendo eShop for the Switch for $59.99.