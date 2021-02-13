Battle Axe Set to Deliver Arcade Goodness This April

Almost exactly a year ago, Henk Nieborg and developers Bitmap Bureau launched their Kickstarter campaign for Battle Axe, a top-down fantasy action game inspired by the arcade classics of yore. And now, having crushed their campiagn’s funding goal, the game is ready for a release this April. The devs have teamed up with Numskull Games to help publish the game, who showed off more of it and revealed the release window during a “Numskull Presents” showcase.

To those who just want to skip to the relevant section, you can see the entire Battle Axe portion below, where Nieborg and Bitmap Bureau creative director Mike Tucker discuss such things as how each of the three main characters play and the soundtrack by Manami Matsumae over several portions of gameplay, before ending with one of the many massive boss battle we can expect in the full game. Battle Axe arrives in April for PC, Switch, PS4, and XB1, with physical editions for the Switch and PS4 that you can pre-order with some assistance from the game’s official site.