What would you do if you were trapped in a house with vampires? Noe, the protagonist of First Bite, finds themselves in exactly this situation. First Bite is a LGBTQ+ title which is set to also feature 18+ content.

There are three vampires which players can opt to romance or befriend. As is often the case in visual novels, there are also a fair share of bad ends that can befall Noe.

First Bite is expected to launch this Halloween.