Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Two Takes Players to the Jungle

Treyarch today dropped the first details for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Two.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is about to get its next content dump when Season Two arrives next week. As usual, the new season will bring with it new maps, weapons, Battle Pass, game modes, and more when it launches. While today’s announcement teased quite a bit of the content coming next week, we’ll have to wait a little longer for final details.

Season Two continues the story of Season One. Russel Adler has been captured by Stitch and Frank Woods assembles a team to head deep into the Golden Triangle in search of him. Standing in their way, however, is Kapono “Naga” Vang, a ruthless trafficker of Nova 6 and ally of Stitch. The trailer teases the Mini-Gun, Crossbow, Galil, and a brand new SMG.

While we await the new content coming in Season Two, Treyarch has some final Season One activities for players to enjoy. First up is the Throwback Moshpit, which cycles through the three returning maps (Raid, Express, and Nuketown ’84). There’s also a Snipers Only Moshpit and Gunfight Blueprints.

Finally, players will have one last opportunity this weekend to finish their Battle Pass with a little bit of help. Starting at 10am PT on February 19 and ending February 22 at 10am PT, Treyarch is activating Double Battle Pass XP. This will hopefully be enough to help players finish the job.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Two launches February 25. Be sure to check back for the all the details regarding the season.