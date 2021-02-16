Call of Duty League Sees Record Growth in Latest Season

Activision today revealed strong statistics for Call of Duty League, breaking numerous previous records.

The Call of Duty League Opening Weekend kicked off this past weekend with twelve teams coming together for an epic confrontation. It was a fantastic weekend of the best Call of Duty teams vying to be the best, and it a lot of people ended up tuning in to witness the proceedings. Overall, Call of Duty League shattered a bunch of its records.

In terms of peak viewership, 131k tuned in during the Optic Chicago vs Atlanta FaZe match, setting a new record in peak viewership during the regular season. The Primetime AMA brought in 118k views, making it the most-watched regular season match. The Event AMA is now the most-watched CDL event outside the 2020 Champs with 80k views. Overall, the Live AMA and Hours Watched for the weekend were both up just under 50% year-over-year compared to Opening Weekend 2020.

As an event, Call of Duty League saw massive growth. A total of 1.3 million unique viewers tuned in, a 70% increase compared to 2020. By the time Open Weekending ended, about 209k accounts had been linked. Call of Duty League is off to a strong start this year.

