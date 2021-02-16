Donut County, Outer Wilds, More Featured in Annapurna Interactive PS4 Box Sets

Annapurna Interactive has partnered with iam8bit to produce a physical box set featuring many of the publisher’s greatest hits. These PS4 collector’s box sets are available now and include eight games: Donut County, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Outer Wilds, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Wattam, What Remains of Edith Finch, Telling Lies and Gorogoa. In the case of those last two games, this will be the first time they’ll be available in physical form, and they’ll be exclusive to these box sets.

There are two sets available at the moment: the Annapurna Interactive Ultimate PS4 Collection ($179.99) and the Annapurna Interactive Deluxe PS4 Limited Edition ($199.99). The Ultimate PS4 Collection includes all the games mentioned above and comes with cover sheets for each. It is available at most stores that sell games. As for the Deluxe PS4 Limited Edition, this one is only available via iam8bit. It includes a “special folio package,” statements from the makers of each game and a foreword from Annapurna Founder, Nathan Gary. These have a limited supply of 2,000 units.