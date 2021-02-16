Fanatical Launches Build Your Own Assassin’s Creed Bundle

Fanatical loves build your own bundles – and now one has launched for the Assassin’s Creed series. This setup allows you to get three of the games for $9.99 or five of them for $14.99. You can choose from Assassin’s Creed Rogue, Revelations, Brotherhood, AC IV Black Flag, AC 1 Director’s Cut, Freedom Cry, AC II Deluxe Edition, AC Chronicles: Russia, AC Chronicles: India, and AC Chronicles: China. All of these games provide UPlay codes and offer up a massive savings – especially at the five game tier. If you have any missing mainline entries in the series, now is the time to pick them up.