First Nintendo Direct of 2021 Arriving Tomorrow

While Nintendo made sure to sprinkle 2020 with smaller-length streams and compilation-styled tidbits on games coming to the Switch platform, tomorrow sees the return of the traditional format of Nintendo Direct’s. Nintendo once again took to social media to announce that a new roughly 50-minute broadcast is coming February 17, starting at 2pm Pacific/5pm Eastern. It’s the first time Nintendo have put out a Direct of similar length and focus, since way back in September 2019, with focus mainly being on the company’s alternative look at smaller, independent releases via their Indie World Showcase. Already fans may have to set their expectations, with Nintendo stating that the Direct will focus mainly around games coming to the console in the first half of the year, as well as new information pertaining to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — indicating perhaps the identify of the fourth DLC fighter for the game’s second Fighters Pass, may be revealed.

Beyond that though, it’s anyone’s guess as to what will be revealed, what will be updated and if anything already announced will get any sort of release date. Needless to say, there’s plenty of first and third-party titles already confirmed heading to the Switch, that fans are sure to want to see some manner of release date, even if it’s left to a month. On top of that, this coming Sunday will mark the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda series, so there’s the possibility that we’ll some form of celebration from Nintendo on that front. We’ll be sure to report on anything and everything that comes out of tomorrow’s Direct, as it happens.