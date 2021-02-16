Gothic Crossover Sees Bloodstained’s Miriam Join Blasphemous

Team17 and The Game Kitchen have teamed up with 505 Games and ArtPlay for a cross over that takes Miriam out of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and drops her in Cystodia to meet up with The Penitent One. This new crossover is part of the free Strife and Ruin update for Blasphemous that launched on February 18. Tasked with helping Miriam return home, players will complete a series of platforming challenges to collect shards to open a portal to take Miriam home, and since this is Blasphemous these challenges will require precision platforming as there are deadly traps along every step of the way.

In addition to this crossover mission, Strife and Ruin introduces Boss Rush Mode which becomes available after completing the main storyline. This mode features courses containing a selection of bosses players can take on using any of their save files. There is also a Demake area that pays homage to classic 8-bit platformers. This linear experience is found inside an arcade cabinet that is hidden in a secret location in Cystodia. In this 8-bit demake of Blasphemous The Penitent One strives to gather five golden skulls and defeat a new boss. This feature also introduces several new filters that emulate older CRT TVs.