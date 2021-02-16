Microsoft Announces Official Xbox Wireless Headset

Microsoft today announced the officially Xbox Wireless Headset for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Those looking to nab a new headset for their Xbox console or PC have a new contender to consider. Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset launches this March packed with technology to take advantage of the Xbox Series X|S’s new audio systems.

In terms of design, the over-ear headset features and understated black-and-green look that helps it blend with the Xbox Series X. There’s a retractable microphone, PU leather earcups, and a metal inner headband. As for tech, the headset supports Windows Sonic, Dolby Armos, and DTS Headphone: X, and can be simultaneously paired with a phone and console at the same time. Microsoft is claiming 15 hours of battery life when fully charged, and that a 30 minute charge provides about 4 hours of battery life.

The Xbox Wireless Headset launches March 16 with a $99.99 retail price.