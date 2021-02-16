Outriders Announced for Google Stadia, Launching Alongside Other Versions

Google, Square Enix, and People Can Fly today announced that upcoming looter shooter Outriders is coming to Google Stadia.

Google may not be developing games for their platform anymore, but third-parties are still bringing their titles to it. The latest is Outriders, the upcoming looter shooter from developer People Can Fly. The game will be available day-and-date alongside the console and PC versions.

Outriders combines third-person shooting with RPG mechanics to deliver a unique experience compared to other looter shooters. The game can be player solo or with up to two friends in co-op as you journey across the hostile planet of Enoch. Outriders makes use of the Stadia exclusive Stream Connect feature, which allows players to view their friend’s gameplay though picture-in-picture overlay.

Outriders launches April 1 on Google Stadia, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.