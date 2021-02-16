Overcooked: All You Can Eat Arrives on Last-Gen, PC, Switch Next Month

Last year, Ghost Town Games released Overcooked: All You Can Eat as a day one title on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, bringing remastered versions of the first two Overcooked games and all of their respective DLC to the newly available devices.

Now, the indie team is looking to bring the 200+ levels of Overcooked: All You Can Eat to more platforms, setting a March 23 release date for the title on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. Just like the current-gen versions, the remaster will also include online functionality with up to three other players and introduces new accessibility features to allow everyone to join in on the chaotic cooking shenanigans.

For more on Overcooked, be sure to check out the new trailer below, as well as our reviews of the first and second game.