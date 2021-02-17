Brand New Monsters Grace Monster Hunter Rise in Latest Trailer

The big Nintendo Direct today was plenty generous with new announcements, but Monster Hunter Rise decided to shine a big light on brand new content fans can get excited about. This trailer revealed two brand new monsters in addition to some returning faces, not to mention the brand new areas we’ve yet to have named. These include a desert and volcanic looking area home to a slew of awesome looking monsters. It’ll only be a matter of time before we see more from Capcom, but these trailer gave tons to look over while we wait for more on the latest in the series.

Monster Hunter Rise launches for Switch on March 26. Check out the latest trailer below: