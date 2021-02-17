Build Your Own Anime Game Bundle Hits Fanatical

There are a metric ton of anime-inspired games on PC, but they don’t go on sale very often – let alone get bundled, making them a rare purchase even for fans of the respective franchises. Today, Fanatical has launched a build-a-bundle on a ton of games, allowing for steeper discounts as you buy more. You can get any two games for $9.99, any three for $13.99, or any five for $19.99. The games offered up include Tokyo Xanadu, Death Mark, Little Dragon’s Cafe, The Missing, DAEDALUS: The Awakening of Golden Jazz, GALGUN Double Peace, Kotodama, Synergia, Whiteday, 10RICHMAN, Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition, Under Night: In-Birth, Damascus Gear Operation Osaka, Melty Blood, Letter, The Coma 2, AWAY, and Chaos Code. There’s a ton of variety here, from horror-themed visual novels to fighters in the form of Chaos Code, Under Night, and Melty Blood. AWAY is a brightly-colored FPS, while 10RICHMAN is a Monopoly-esque board game, and Little Dragon’s Cafe is a stunning platforming adventure.