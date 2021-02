Back in 1988, Famicom Tantei Club arrived on the Nintendo Famicom. Over thirty years later, this classic adventure/visual novel is getting remade on Switch.

It’s coming as two titles – Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind. Both titles have totally new graphics and enhanced gameplay. This will be the first time these games are available officially in English.

Both titles are set to be available for download on the Switch this May 14.