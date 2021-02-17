Koei Tecmo Announces Samurai Warriors 5

This summer will see the newest iteration of one of Koei Tecmo’s most iconic 1 vs. 1,000 franchises with Samurai Warriors 5. Samurai Warriors 5 is designed to be a fresh re-imagining of the franchise, including an all-new storyline, as well as revamped character designs and a stylish new visual presentation. This title launches gamers into the Sengoku period with an emphasis on Nobunaga Oda and Mitsuhide Akechi. More details will be revealed during the monthly Samurai Warriors 5 livestream beginning on February 25 with regular updates leading up the game’s summer launch. Samurai Warriors 5 is currently under development for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One (playable on Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatibility) and Windows PC via Steam.