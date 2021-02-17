Legend of Mana Gets a Remaster For Switch

The original PlayStation’s library is littered with countless JRPGs released before and in the wake of Final Fantasy VII, with several of them still having die-hard fans hoping for a comeback. But even then, many likely weren’t surprised to see 1999’s Legend of Mana pop up during today’s Nintendo Direct. This particular installment in the series will now have remastered graphics, a new mini-game, the ability to turn off enemy encounters, and more. We’ll have more details on the game as they roll in, but for now, Legend of Mana will arrive for the Switch on June 24.