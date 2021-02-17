Local Co-Op Announced for Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

For the first time ever in the history of the series, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection will introduce local co-op. Whether or not the addition of multiplayer will make life easier for Arthur or the co-operative component will be a greater hinderance as was the case with New Super Mario Bros. Wii, but friends and family can join forces with Arthur as one of three supporting characters: Barry, who creates barriers for protection; Kerry, who carries Arthur through danger; and Archie, who creates bridges to cross. Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection will release for Nintendo Switch on February 25 for $29.99.