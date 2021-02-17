NGPC’s SNK Vs. Capcom: The Match Of The Millennium Now on Switch

SNK vs. Capcom: The Match Of The Millennium is now available for download on Nintendo Switch. Originally released in 1999 on Neo Geo Pocket Color, SNK vs. Capcom: The Match Of The Millennium features 26 different fighters from series such as King of Fighters, Samurai Shodown, Street Fighter and Darkstalkers, and is now available as part of the Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection. Players can choose being Single, Tag and Team- based fighting modes as well as different battle styles as players can take on Survival, Time Attack and Mini Games to collect points to unlock hidden characters in between bouts.

SNK vs. Capcom: The Match Of The Millennium takes advantage of Switch’s Tabletop and Handheld modes so players can duke it out with their friends anywhere. Check out a trailer below: