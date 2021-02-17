Ninja Gaiden Master Collection Coming in May for Consoles, PC

The Ninja Gaiden 3D trilogy hasn’t been seen since NG 3 Razor’s Edge hit the Wii U. Today, it was announced that the Master Collection will bring Ninja Gaiden Sigma 1, Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge together in one collection with most of their DLC released. This collection will hit the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam – with playback on the Xbox Series consoles and PlayStation 5 available as well thanks to backwards compatibility. The Master Collection hits on June 10, and a special Dragon Ninja skin can be used for Nioh 2 owners on PS4, PS5, or Steam starting on February 18.