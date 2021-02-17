Terra Trilogy Touches Down on PS4, Switch Later This Year

A few years ago, DM Media released Terra Lander, an homage to early arcade games like Lunar Lander and Gravitar. It and its sequels: Terra Lander II – Rock Slide Rescue and Terra Bomber are currently available on Steam and PS4 for arcade fans to enjoy at their leisure. Soon though, fans can get all three games in one set thanks to the upcoming release of the Terra Trilogy, which will also be bringing the Terra games to the Switch for the first time.

Briefly, Terra Lander tasks players with landing their spacecraft without either destroying it or running out of fuel. Should one complete the optional objective of destroying all fuel depots on a level, they’ll get an expanded fuel tank in the next stage.

Terra Lander II – Rock Slide Rescue has players chase a similar objective, but this time they must both land the craft and escape the surface after rescuing all the trapped people.

As for Terra Bomber, it follows the style of a 2D shooter and only asks players to destroy the base at the end of each level. It won’t be easy though, enemies and projectiles will be coming from every direction, and players must use the right combination of bullets, bombs and maneuvering in order to reach their target.

Terra Trilogy lands on PlayStation 4 on April 27 and then on the Switch on July 20. Check out the short video below for a quick sample of each game.