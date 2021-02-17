Xbox Introduces FPS Boost for Five Xbox One Games on Xbox Series X/S

With such a limited selection of games currently available that are exclusively designed for current-gen platforms, many PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners are turning back to their collection of previous-gen games to see if and how they run better on their new devices.

Today, Microsoft is implementing FPS Boost on Xbox Series X and S, a brand-new feature that is specifically designed to improve the framerate of titles from the previous generations of Xbox consoles. To start, five games will be utilizing FPS Boost: Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tale, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4 and Watch Dogs 2, with plans to add more compatible titles in the near future. Specifically, New Super Lucky’s Tale will now run up to 120 FPS on Xbox Series X and UFC 4 can now run at up to 60 FPS on Xbox Series S.

Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for more on the newest features coming to Xbox Series X/S.