Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s Pyra & Mythra Latest Fighters to Join Smash Bros

Character/fighter reveals for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have become something of an art nowadays. Whether it’s deliberately leaving things vague in order to build it up, or completely duping people into thinking it’s something else entirely, you can’t argue against Nintendo knowing how to keep its audiences guessing. And it was certainly a case of the latter in the latest fighter/character reveal for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. What started as a hint that some form of story DLC was heading to 2017’s Xenoblade Chronicles 2, shifted in a matter of seconds as it was confirmed one of the game’s main characters, Pyra (and her equivalent Mythra) are joining Smash. The whopping 79th and 80th characters to be part of the series’ latest incarnation.

As was shown in the brief bit of gameplay, on top of the game’s setting of Alrest serving as a new stage on top, Pyra and Mythra serve the same character slot, with the ability to shift between both at will. What’s more, both characters also have their own unique Final Smash depending on who gets the Smash Ball. Pyra & Mythra are the joint-fourth character to be confirmed for the Smash Bros’ second Fighters Pass, following the unveiling of ARMS’ Min Min, Minecraft’s Steve and Final Fantasy VII’s Sephiroth. Two more slots left to go.