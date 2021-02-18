Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Two Fully Detailed

Treyarch today fully revealed what players can expect in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Two.

The search for Russel Adler takes Season Two deep into Laos when it launches on February 25. There’s lots of new multiplayer and Zombies content to explore, and some updates to Warzone as well. As with Season One and every season in Modern Warfare, all content is free for all Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players.

Multiplayer gets an injection of new Operators, weapons, and maps. On the Operators side, there are four new ones available. The Warsaw Pact gets Naga and NATO receives Maxis, Wolf, and Rivas. It’s likely players will either need to purchase the Battle Pass or individual cosmetic packs to unlock these Operators.

On the weapons front, a total of six are coming this season. The fast firing FARA 83 assault rifle and agile LC10 SMG can be earned in the Battle Pass at Tiers 15 and 31 respectively. Meanwhile, the Machete (special), E-Tool (melee), R1 Shadowhunter crossbow (special), and ZRG 20mm sniper can all be earned by completing a challenge or purchasing a bundle with a Blueprint version.

As for multiplayer maps, there aren’t as many as Season One. Apocalypse is the one new 6v6 map and is built for an aggressive playstyle. A second 6v6 map, Miami Strike, arrives later down the line, though players should be very familiar with the map. It is merely a smaller, day time version of the current Miami map. There’s also a new multi-team map in the form of Golova (a traditional Russian village that is secretly a testing ground for the Numbers Program), as well as Mansion, a new Gunfight and Face Off map.

The next chapter of the Dark Aether story arrives with Outbreak, a new, large-scale Zombies experience that takes players deep into the Ural Mountains. Outbreak features massive play spaces packed with new enemies, team objectives, rewards, and intel to discover on foot, in vehicles, or by jump pad. More information about Outbreak will be released in the coming days.

Moving over to Warzone, players can now drop onto the cargo tanker Vodianoy off the coast of Port, which is housing unknown cargo. There’s also something rumbling deep underground in Verdansk. What’s hiding underground or in the cargo remains a mystery for now.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Two launches February 25 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.