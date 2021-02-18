Call of Duty League Announces Super Week Following Texas Winter Storm

Call of Duty League today announced Super Week, seven straight days of Call of Duty matches.

Following the winter conditions that have crippled much of the State of Texas, Call of Duty League has opted to combined matches from Weeks 2 and 3 into one Super Week. This decision was made after consulting with the league’s pro players, of which 24 are based in Dallas, TX.

Call of Duty League Super Week follows a record-breaking Opening Weekend. It contains the same 20 matches that would have been spread across weeks 2-3, but they’ll be re-ordered to account for the new schedule.

The action kicks off on Monday, February 22 at 12pm PT. At that time, the Florida Mutineers take on the Los Angeles Guerrillas, and the Toronto Ultra battle the Atlanta FaZe. You can watch all matches on the Call of Duty League YouTube page.