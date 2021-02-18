Celebrate Monster Hunter with their Upcoming Anniversary Week in March

With two planned Monster Hunter titles this year it’s no wonder Capcom is making a big show of the series anniversary next month. Instead of just celebrating over a day, however, they’re planning three streams across the week to talk more about their upcoming titles. The streams will air on March 8, 9 and 11 with the first two starting at 6AM PST and the last being a community event with time still not confirmed. These various streams will feature news, updates and talks with the developers about the titles. Considering we haven’t heard much on Monster Hunter Stories 2 in particular it will be great to get any news out of the events.

Be sure to check out the streams come March, and for more information on times and dates check out the tweet below: