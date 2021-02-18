Codemasters is now Fully Part of the EA Family

EA today announced that Codemasters has officially joined the EA family after the completion of the developer’s sale to the publisher.

U.K. based Codemasters is the latest studio to join the Redwood City-based publisher. The sale of the developer to the publisher was completed today, giving EA access to a large number of racing IP and the masterful creators. EA spent about $1.2 billion to acquire Codemasters.

We're excited to welcome @Codemasters to the EA family! 🚗💨 pic.twitter.com/y3yYB94vmF — Electronic Arts (@EA) February 18, 2021

The acquisition of Codemasters gives EA a massive boost in the racing genre. They already own Need for Speed, Burnout, and Real Racing, and the deal puts the likes of Formula One, Dirt, Grid, and Project Cars in their portfolio as well. Time will tell how EA intends on using Codemasters. The developer will probably continue work on its franchises, but it also wouldn’t be surprising if EA uses them to help course-correct their own neglected racing franchises.