Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Coming to Switch, Xbox

Mediatonic and Devolver Digital have revealed that Fall Guys: Ultimate Edition will finally arrive on Switch and Xbox consoles this summer.

Finally, after a year, Switch and Xbox players can finally experience the breakout battle royale phenomenon. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout arrives on both platforms this summer after a year of timed-exclusivity on PlayStation and PC.

You dropped this 👑 Fall Guys is landing on Xbox Series XIS and Xbox One this summer. pic.twitter.com/HURkTEhhcU — Xbox (@Xbox) February 18, 2021

Unlike popular battle royale games like Warzone and Fortnite, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout features no weaponry. Instead, up to 60 players drop into arenas similar to Wipeout and American Ninja Warrior. You’ll dodge obstacles and sabotage others in an attempt to complete courses. Seriously, it’s a fun game with a unique take on the battle royale genre, and both Switch and Xbox players will benefit from a year’s worth of updates and additions.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Edition arrives summer 2021 on Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The game is currently available on PS4 and PC. No word yet on a PS5 update.