New Player Ratings Update Available for NBA 2K21

2K has announced a new player ratings update for NBA 2K21. Highlighting this update are Steph Curry, Zach LaVine, Zion Williamson and Domantas Sabonis as they all received a +1 OVR rating. Curry is now one of the highest rated players in the game. Top rookies LaMelo Ball and Tyrese Haliburton both saw a +2 OVR increase as they continue to show promise in this NBA season. Players like Kemba Walker and Bam Adebayo saw a dip in their ratings. The full list of changes can be seen on the Courtside Report here.