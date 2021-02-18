Outer Wilds Sets Course for Switch this Summer

Back in 2019, indie studio Mobius Digital released their debut title for PC and consoles Outer Wilds, a spacefaring exploration game that originally launched on Xbox One and PC before heading to PS4 later that year.

Now, as part of yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, the sci-fi adventure game is preparing to arrive on Switch sometime this summer, as the new trailer shows off below. Featuring a 22 minute time loop and plenty of mysteries and unique environments to uncover, Outer Wilds should fit right in with the plethora of other beloved indies on Nintendo’s hybrid platform.