Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard on Sale

Last year, Razer released a 60% version of its popular Huntsman keyboard line. This includes Razer Optical Switches that outperform traditional mechanical switches all while adding space savings on your desk. It also features Hybrid On-Board Storage for up to five profiles. The keyboard is currently at its highest discount ever via Best Buy and Amazon. Normally, the keyboard retails for $119.99, but it is currently on sale for $99.99 in traditional black color. The mercury white still retails at full price. You can read our review of the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard here.