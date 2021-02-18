Ynglet: Prologue Swims Onto Steam

One of the constant features of a platformer is, as the name implies, platforms. Developer Nifflas has made his own fair share of them too, most notably the Knytt series. All those platforms seem to have gotten to be a bit much, though, because the latest one does away with them altogether, replacing them with floating safe zones in a game that feels a bit like playing in a petri dish turned on its side. Ynglet is the story of a jellyfish-like creature who was hanging out with its vaguely-amoebal friends watching tv (which weirdly enough featured humans on the shows they’re watching) when an asteroid struck, sending its guests flying. Letting everyone remain scattered would be downright inhospitable, so the jellyfish heads out to bring everyone back together.

Ynglet: Prologue was released today on Steam and it’s two fully-playable levels of a platformer that can be as challenging as it is artistic. There are a good number of difficulty settings available so you can adjust the challenge as you see fit, and the entire game is drawn in a style that brings to mind the linework of a felt-tip pen. It makes for a unique game with a distinctive look that can be played by just about anybody, if they don’t mind poking around in the menus to fine-tune the challenge. For a more in-depth look here’s a preview from last year’s PAX East, but why read when you can play? Head over to Steam (or itch.io) and check out the prologue with your own hands and eyes. Ynglet is definitely worth the download and carving out a small chunk of time to see in action.