IO Interactive Fixes Hitman 3 Imports for PC Players

Last month, IO Interactive released the latest entry in their long-running assassination sandbox series, which, in addition to introducing new levels for players to master, also provided access to all of the content from the previous 2 Hitman games at no additional cost to reward dedicated fans.

At launch, the import feature that allowed players to carry over their progress from Hitman 1 and 2 worked properly on consoles, but was unavailable on PC, due to Hitman 3’s exclusivity on the Epic Games Store causing issues with players who had bought the first two games on Steam. It took nearly a month, but now IO Interactive has solved this issue, and shared a helpful importing guide in the tweet below to help PC players transfer their progress into Hitman 3.

💻✅ We're pleased to share that HITMAN 3 PC players can now import locations from HITMAN 1 and HITMAN 2 at no additional cost. Follow the official 3-step guide here: https://t.co/NBq08j7C9J pic.twitter.com/1vbG5dpSIq — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) February 18, 2021

For more on Hitman 3, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.