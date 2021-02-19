MyTEAM Season 5 Announced for NBA 2K21

Today, 2K has announced its latest season of MyTEAM for NBA 2K21 with the theme of the Modern Age versus the Golden Age. From Zion Williamson to Michael Jordan, players will be able to compete in legendary matchups to garner new rewards and superhero themed cards. Players will be able to build their own superhero with a Sapphire LeBron James and level it to a Diamond-level card. There will be thirty superhero brand cards that will include the likes of Luka Doncic, Mitchell Robinson, Big Fella Shaq, Manu Ginobili and more. A breakdown of what to expect in Season 5 is listed below. You can read our review of NBA 2K21 here and also read the full Courtside Report here.

Build Your Own Superhero: Evolve a Sapphire Evo LeBron James at the start of the season into a Diamond;

Collect 30 brand new superhero themed cards from the Modern and Golden Age of the NBA featuring superstars like Luka Doncic, Mitchell Robinson, Big Fella Shaq, Manu Ginobili and more. Complete the set for a special reward that will be announced at a later date;

New Level 40 Prize: The Galaxy Opal Admiral – David Robinson;

New legendary signature challenge from his Airness, Michael Jordan;

New MyTEAM Limited Grand Prize: collect all five rings to earn a Galaxy Opal Pau Gasol;

New players in the Exchange including Larry Legend and Khris Middleton;

The $250,000 MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament kicks off with 32 hopeful qualifiers competing on February 20 in a knockout Tournament running up to the Grand Finals on March 6 (full rules can be found here) and;

There’s no better place to celebrate All-Star than in MyTEAM, stay tuned for more details.