BlizzConline 2021 Reveals News For Diablo, Hearthstone, World of Warcraft And More

BlizzConline recently wrapped up their opening ceremonies with several exciting announcements. The most exciting of which is one of their greatest games Diablo II and its expansion Lord of Destruction will be getting an HD remaster and coming to Windows PC and console later this year as Diablo II: Resurrected. PC players can sign up at www.diablo2.com for a chance at being selected to participate in upcoming public testing. In other Diablo related news, the Rogue has been unveiled for Diablo IV. The Rogue is a deadly, swift and mobile class. Designed to be versatile, the Rogue can choose from a variety of ways to attack and trap their enemies through use of poison, shadow magic and specialized techniques.

Hearthstone players can look forward to another year full of content with the Year of the Gryphon. The new Hearthstone year will feature a new Core set of cards with the introduction of the Classic format that will let players craft decks and compete using original Hearthstone cards as they were when they game launched in 2014. The first Hearthstone expansion for 2021, Forged in the Barrens, is inspired by the iconic World of Warcraft locale and is available for pre-order at www.playhearthstone.com. Later this year Blizzard will role out Hearthstone Mercenaries, a single player and competitive game mode where players collect mighty characters from the Warcraft universe and lead them in tactical battles.

And that leads us into World of Warcraft, which will be getting a major content update later this year for the Shadowlands expansion with Chains of Domination along with an all new charity pet program that will yield two separate pets, Bananas the monkey and Daisy the sloth for all modern World of Warcraft players once the donation goals have met. People donate to charity for various reasons, but the prospect of a pet sloth is probably the best encouragement that’s ever been given. Blizzard has also revealed Burning Crusade Classic, an authentic recreation of the first World of Warcraft expansion coming later this year that will be included in existing World of Warcraft subscriptions at no additional costs.

Lastly, as part of the Blizzard’s anniversary themed Celebration Collection on PC (via Battle.net), as part of The Blizzard 30-Year Celebration Collection on consoles, or a standalone game on consoles, the Blizzard Arcade Collection is a digital set of Blizzard’s original console games: The Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing and Blackthorne. These classic games have been enhanced for modern platforms.