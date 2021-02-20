Animal Crossing Manga Releasing in English this Fall

Over the years Animal Crossing has been given tons of official comics with most never being localized along the way outside of occasional official translations. Now players interesting in experience the latest entry with a comic twist can with the announcement of Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Deserted Island Diary releasing later this year. Experience the cute and delightful life of villagers without having to pick up a Switch, and instead enjoy the latest manga adaption of the beloved franchise thanks to Viz Media.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Deserted Island Diary will be releasing later this fall. Check out the full announcement tweet below: