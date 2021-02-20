Nintendo Minute Players Bingo in Super Mario 3D World

Last week players got the chance to dive back into one of Mario’s great adventures with Super Mario 3D World and once again Kit and Krysta are back with a brand new challenge in the recently-released title. They take on their co-op duty to try and complete some challenges while getting a bingo out of them. We also get to see their very own online gameplay as the two are in their homes, which showcases the stable system put into this enhanced port.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is out now. Check out the latest Nintendo Minute video with bingo below: