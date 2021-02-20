Physical Edition of Kinkoi: Golden Loveriche Coming Via Kickstarter

Visual novel publisher NekoNyan is running a Kickstarter for a physical edition of their upcoming visual novel. Kinkoi: Golden Loveriche tells the story of students in an elite boarding school where a princess has just started attending.

Of course, against all odds, she immediately hits it off with the protagonist. Kinkoi: Golden Loveriche is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2021 on Steam and other platforms.

The Kickstarter is not to make the game a reality, but to offer physical copies. To pick up a copy costs around $72. Higher tiers include additional goodies such as the soundtrack, tapestries and more.