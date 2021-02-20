SNES Game Undercover Cops Getting Collector’s Edition

Who says the SNES is dead? Retro-Bit are releasing Undercover Cops on physical SNES cartridges! This game first came out back in 1992, but as a Japanese exclusive. Only now with this release are we getting an official English release.

There is a collector’s edition that includes a special package, color instruction manual, sticker set, keychain, poster, identification cards, cartridge, vinyl figure and certificate of authenticity. Despite all the goodies, it can be had for the reasonable price of $69.99.

There’s also a standard edition. It features the poster, cartridge and color instruction manual for a reduced cost of $54.99.