A Zombie Outbreak Arrives in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on February 25

Treyarch today dropped full details for Outbreak, a new way to experience Zombies on a massive scale.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode has been a slow-burn experiment leading to Outbreak, a massive new Zombies experience unlike anything that’s come before. An objective-based game mode, Outbreak takes players with exploring multiple regions in the Ural Mountains as they attempt to survive and complete missions.

Outbreak’s Operation Threshold sees Requiem send a squad into the Ural Mountains, the world’s largest outbreak area, to harvest Aetherium. You’ll explore designated regions, complete objectives, and survive long enough to exfiltrate. Unlike previous Zombies maps, there’s no set paths to objectives. Players will naturally explore, search for rewards, and uncover experiment sites. Players are free to get to these sites via foot, land vehicles, or air, but survival hinges on completing these main objectives.

Main objectives can be one of five options; Defend, Escort, Retrieve, Eliminate, or Holdout. Once the objective is completed, players will move to a mysterious beacon that provides useful tools like a Crafting Table, an Arsenal, and a Pack-a-Punch machine. From there, players can then choose to exfil or take on a new, more challenging objective.

Outbreak modes arrives with Season Two on February 25. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.